The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the March 15th total of 318,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 885,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 782,833 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 899,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 709,747 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 106,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 77,981 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CUBA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. 32,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,581. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Cuts Dividend

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.43%.

(Get Free Report)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.