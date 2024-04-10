The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI) Short Interest Up 12,383.3% in March

The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 12,383.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Intelligent Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.15. 972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656. Intelligent Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45.

