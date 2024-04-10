The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives $54.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.08.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday.

KR stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

