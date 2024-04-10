The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.19.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE TRV opened at $223.84 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

