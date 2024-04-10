The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Sells £38,052.84 in Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) insider Graham Vanhegan sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,036 ($25.77), for a total transaction of £38,052.84 ($48,162.06).

Shares of LON WEIR traded up GBX 18.62 ($0.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,072.62 ($26.23). 400,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,148. The Weir Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,652.50 ($20.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,094 ($26.50). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,913.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,858.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2,359.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 20.80 ($0.26) dividend. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,431.82%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

