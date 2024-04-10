Theta Fuel Market Cap Reaches $685.49 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $685.49 million and $178.96 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00067664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00022926 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00009864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00015510 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00005822 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,509,295,258 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

