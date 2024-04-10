Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.88.
TLRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tilray
Tilray Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Tilray
In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tilray
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 29.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after buying an additional 3,681,157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $6,586,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,038.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,137 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,023,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,212,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- What is a Dividend King?
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.