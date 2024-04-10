Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.04.

Shares of Tilray stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 29,600,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,942,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.36. Tilray has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other Tilray news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Tilray by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tilray by 20.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

