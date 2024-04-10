TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Update

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TMC the metals Stock Up 23.6 %

Shares of TMC the metals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,619. TMC the metals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

