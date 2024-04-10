Tobam Acquires 1,585 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tobam lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after buying an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 318.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 67,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $69.20.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,639 shares of company stock worth $4,118,129. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

