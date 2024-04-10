Tobam Acquires 236 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $12,367,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSTR. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,473.00.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,516.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,516.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,084 shares of company stock worth $103,005,968 in the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSTR opened at $1,441.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 2.89. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $266.00 and a one year high of $1,999.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,163.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $722.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

