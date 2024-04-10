Tobam Acquires 937 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 4th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $170.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $276.00 billion, a PE ratio of 328.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

