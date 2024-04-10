Tobam Has $344,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2,162.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $262.53 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.