Tobam Has $356,000 Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tobam raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $218.60 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $267.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.03%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

