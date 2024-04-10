Tobam Has $693,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tobam reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Danaher were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 44,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $249.85 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The company has a market cap of $185.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.74 and a 200-day moving average of $230.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

