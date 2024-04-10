Tobam Lowers Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Tobam reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 5.8 %

ENPH opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $231.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.03.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

