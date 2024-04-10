Tobam Purchases 1,781 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tobam increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 204.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34,679.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,513,000 after buying an additional 184,497 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $188.80 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.67. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

