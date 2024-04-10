Tobam Sells 14,619 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tobam lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,619 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.