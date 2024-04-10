Tobam Sells 44 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tobam cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE AZO opened at $3,042.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,976.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,737.07. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $24.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total transaction of $2,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,583 shares of company stock worth $60,056,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,089.61.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

