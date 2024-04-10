Tobam Trims Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Tobam lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,741,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,815,000 after buying an additional 1,245,194 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $85,648,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

