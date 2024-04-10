Tobam Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $1,635,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $250.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

