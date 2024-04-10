TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 16872625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the oil shale exploration and evaluation activities primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

