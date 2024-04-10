Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.82

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.82 and last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 3032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMP

Tompkins Financial Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $661.42 million, a P/E ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.22). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $71.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Insider Activity at Tompkins Financial

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $100,011.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,588.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 214,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,181,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

(Get Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.