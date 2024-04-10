Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Sets New 12-Month High at $133.60

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$133.60 and last traded at C$133.57, with a volume of 18347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$133.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$137.00 target price on Toromont Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$125.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$117.02.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.3025012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total transaction of C$1,089,675.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total transaction of C$1,089,675.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total transaction of C$384,000.00. Insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

