Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4,544.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,946 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.47, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

