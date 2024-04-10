Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 1,068 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $23,614,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 300,185 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $186,315.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

GSHD stock opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.21, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.28. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $51.06 and a 1-year high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

