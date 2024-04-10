Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 1,775 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,674,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 302,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,984,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $185.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.55.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $1,571,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $1,571,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,715 shares of company stock worth $7,437,172 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

