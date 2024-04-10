Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Atlassian by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 58.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,672,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,862,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. UBS Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $199.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.54. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of -136.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total value of $1,978,746.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,916,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total value of $1,978,746.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,916,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $185,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,465.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,159 shares of company stock valued at $62,593,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

