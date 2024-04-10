Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 561,020 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,525,000 after buying an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Halliburton Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HAL opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.