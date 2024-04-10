Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of HRL opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

