Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 138 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Cintas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock traded down $8.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $669.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,670. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.47. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $438.59 and a 52-week high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

