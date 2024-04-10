Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,002 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $163.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

