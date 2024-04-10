Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 781 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $82.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,249 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,926. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

