Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes $541,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 756,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,747,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,555 shares of company stock valued at $36,918,917. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $152.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 0.91. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.26 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.