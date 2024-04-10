Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

NYSE TSQ opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.78 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.83%.

In other news, CEO Bill Wilson sold 391,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $4,837,951.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,139,135 shares in the company, valued at $26,439,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Townsquare Media news, CEO Bill Wilson sold 391,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $4,837,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,139,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,439,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Rosenstein sold 782,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $9,675,902.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,314.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,886,934 shares of company stock valued at $35,653,276. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 362,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

