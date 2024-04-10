TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Up 2%

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.62 and last traded at $95.13. 417,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 667,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.55 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,281,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,258.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $66,306.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,281,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,258.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,896 shares of company stock worth $8,062,360 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 595.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

