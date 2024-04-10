Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Stock Price Down 2%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 79,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 101,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Treasury Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Treasury Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Stock Down 12.2 %

About Treasury Metals

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of C$38.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.58.

(Get Free Report)

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.