Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Stock Price Down 2%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 79,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 101,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Treasury Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.
