Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.72.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $96.07 on Friday. Trex has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.20.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,248,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,486,000 after buying an additional 96,324 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after acquiring an additional 776,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Trex by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,638,000 after acquiring an additional 660,536 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

