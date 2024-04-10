Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Down 72.1% in March

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
TRIB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. 28,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.20.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
