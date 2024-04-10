Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $22.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.94.

A number of research firms have commented on TRIP. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tripadvisor by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

