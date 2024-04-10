Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 15,600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCFCW opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Tritium DCFC has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in Australia and internationally. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers and distributed chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and sales of spare parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.