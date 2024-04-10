Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 65.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3,152.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,726,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC raised their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

