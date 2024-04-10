Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.62. 1,394,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,482,997. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

