Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Down 8.8%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.70 and last traded at $37.02. 3,978,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,850,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
As of March 25, 2024, Digital World Acquisition Corp. was acquired by Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., in a reverse merger transaction. Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses.
