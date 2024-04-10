Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $411.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.87. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

