Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 635 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 635 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

PXD stock opened at $272.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $274.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.7 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

