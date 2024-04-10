Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,074 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $119.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

