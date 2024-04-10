Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $181,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,866,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

VCR stock opened at $312.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.00. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $241.79 and a fifty-two week high of $319.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

