Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $330,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,170 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

United Airlines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UAL opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

