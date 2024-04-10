Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $407,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after buying an additional 12,880,492 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $297.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.